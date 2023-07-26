Spurs Facing Financial Challenges as European Dreams Fade

Tottenham Hotspur, once a prominent force in European football, is currently grappling with a downward spiral that has left them out of any European competition for the first time since 2009. This comes just four years after their unexpected journey to the Champions League final. The club’s recent struggles have not only impacted their on-field performance but have also resulted in a significant loss of revenue.

Ownership Controversy

In March, the Premier League introduced stricter rules, stating that anyone convicted of corruption would be disqualified from owning or controlling a club. However, Tottenham finds themselves in a unique situation as they continue to defend their owner, Joe Lewis, who is currently facing charges in the US. In a quiet move last year, the club made changes to their official records, no longer referring to Lewis as their owner. Instead, they stated that a discretionary trust, managed by independent trustees on behalf of Lewis’s family, owns the majority of shares in ENIC, the company that ultimately owns Tottenham.

While Lewis may have stepped aside officially, the family connection remains, even though the club has not made any public statements or celebrations regarding their owner since 2001. This change in ownership structure raises questions about whether it was an attempt to divert attention from other members of the Lewis family.

Trouble on and off the Field

The ongoing legal issues surrounding Joe Lewis coincide with a period of turmoil for Tottenham. The club is currently facing uncertainty regarding the future of their star player, Harry Kane. The striker has the option to leave for free next year if he is not sold this summer, and his frustrations with the lack of silverware mirror those of the fans.

Under the ownership of ENIC, Tottenham has only managed to win one trophy, the League Cup in 2008. This lack of success, combined with their recent failure to qualify for European competitions, has resulted in a significant loss of revenue. The club now faces over £600 million in debt following the construction of their new stadium in 2019.

Furthermore, Tottenham has been overshadowed by clubs with significant investment from Gulf states. Most recently, Newcastle United, under Saudi ownership, qualified for the Champions League, further highlighting Tottenham’s decline. There were also reports of interest from Qatari state-linked investors from Paris Saint-Germain in acquiring the club, although Tottenham has not publicly indicated that they are for sale.

Regarding Joe Lewis’s indictment, the club has distanced themselves, stating that it is a legal matter unrelated to the club.

Despite these challenges, Tottenham remains determined to overcome their current situation and regain their status as a top European club. Only time will tell if they can turn their fortunes around and bring success back to North London.

