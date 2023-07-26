Elon Musk’s Twitter Rebrand Sees Platform’s Official Account Adopt @X Username

Elon Musk’s recent Twitter rebrand has caused the platform’s official account to change its username to @X. This username was previously owned by another user who joined the site in 2007. The account, which had been on the platform since March 2007, has now changed its username to @x12345678998765. The account is based in San Francisco, California, the same city as Twitter’s headquarters.

Musk’s rebranding of the platform to X has also led to other Twitter affiliated accounts changing their names. However, the original branding remains in place in certain areas, including mobile apps. One of the accounts that has changed its name is @XBlue, which replaced the subscription service Twitter Blue.

Elon Musk’s Reasons for Rebranding Twitter to X

Musk has provided reasons for his decision to rebrand Twitter to X. He has stated that the platform’s evolution means that the original name “does not make sense” anymore. Musk wants tweets to now be known as “x’s” and believes that the original Twitter name made sense when the platform was limited to 140 character messages. However, with the ability to post almost anything, including several hours of video, Musk feels that the name no longer fits the platform.

Musk has also expressed his desire to introduce a payments and banking system into X, taking inspiration from China’s WeChat. This system would combine messaging, text posts, photo sharing, payments, and gaming features.

Rivals Capitalize on Twitter Rebranding

While Musk rebrands Twitter, rival companies are seizing the opportunity to attract users and advertisers who may be considering alternative text-based social media platforms. TikTok, known for its short-form videos, has added the ability for users to post text updates, providing them with another way to express themselves. Meta’s Threads, a platform inspired by Twitter, has also made a significant update that allows users to see a timeline solely made up of people they follow. This feature was highly requested and has contributed to the app’s rapid growth since its launch.

As Musk continues to make changes to Twitter, it remains to be seen how users and advertisers will respond and whether alternative platforms will gain traction in the market.

Source: 4Press.biz