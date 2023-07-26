The Ultra-Rare Apple Branded Trainers: A Collector’s Dream

By Tom Acres, Technology Reporter

Wednesday, 26 July 2023 12:56, UK

An ultra-rare pair of Apple branded trainers has recently been put up for sale with a staggering price tag of $50,000 (£38,722). These shoes were custom-made for Apple employees in the 1990s and were given away at a sales conference. Featuring the vintage rainbow Apple logo, which was adopted in 1977 to commemorate the launch of the company’s first color-supporting computer, these trainers are a true piece of Apple history.

Auctioneer Sotheby’s describes these sneakers, made by Omega Sports, as some of the most obscure and highly coveted items in existence. Despite never being released to the public, they have gained significant popularity on the resale market. The asking price for these trainers surpasses even the most expensive Apple products, including the latest iPhones and Macs. As an added bonus, they come with a spare pair of eye-catching red laces and are still in their original box.

The listing notes that the condition of the shoes is consistent with their age, with some imperfections such as yellowing around the midsoles and glue, as well as light marks on the toe boxes. It’s important to note that these trainers are not eligible for return, so potential buyers should be absolutely certain before making a purchase.

The Price Tag: A Comparison to an Original iPhone

While the $50,000 asking price for these Apple branded trainers may seem steep, it pales in comparison to the price fetched by an original iPhone at a recent US auction. In fact, a first-generation 4GB model of the iPhone sold for over £145,000, significantly higher than its original price of $499 (approximately £269) back in 2007. This goes to show the immense value placed on rare and iconic Apple products.

As technology continues to evolve, the demand for vintage and collectible tech items remains strong. Apple, with its rich history and loyal fan base, is at the forefront of this trend. Whether it’s a pair of custom-made trainers or a groundbreaking smartphone, Apple products continue to captivate both tech enthusiasts and collectors alike.

