Entia Raises £15m in Funding for Virtual Oncology Platform

A British healthcare company, Entia, has secured a £15.4m funding round to support its virtual oncology platform. The funding was jointly led by BGF, a vehicle set up by UK banks after the 2008 financial crisis, and Parkwalk, a growth Enterprise Investment Scheme fund manager.

Entia’s platform allows cancer patients to perform blood tests at home, aiding their treatment and reducing the need for hospital visits. The company has previously partnered with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and is now focusing on its UK commercial rollout and securing regulatory approval in the US for its flagship innovation, Liberty – a remote patient monitoring system for people undergoing cancer treatment.

The funding will help Entia overcome challenges in cancer care, such as lengthy hospital waiting times and the detection of side effects like neutropenia. Neutropenia weakens patients’ immune systems, making them vulnerable to serious infections, and is a common side effect of chemotherapy.

“Providing more care for people outside of the hospital is not only beneficial for patients but is highly advantageous for healthcare providers,” said Dr Toby Basey-Fisher, founder and CEO of Entia. “This is about enhancing patient care by keeping people on treatment longer, reducing unplanned hospitalizations, and ultimately improving survival outcomes.”

Entia previously received funding from Innovate UK, a government-backed research body, and was a member of Microsoft’s Accelerator program for promising start-ups. The company aims to transform remote monitoring solutions for cancer patients and improve the quality of life for those undergoing treatment.

“Cancer patient numbers are increasing, and we need to embed and capitalize on innovative technologies to ensure our healthcare systems have the resources and capacity to give everyone the best chance of beating this terrible disease,” said Neil Cameron, investment director at Parkwalk Advisors.

Entia’s virtual oncology platform has the potential to revolutionize cancer care by providing patients with more convenient and efficient monitoring options. With the support of BGF and Parkwalk, the company is well-positioned to make a significant impact in the field of oncology.

