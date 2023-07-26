NatWest’s New CEO to Focus on Core Banking Activities

NatWest, one of the leading banks in the UK, is set to undergo a change in leadership as Dame Alison Rose steps down as chief executive. The decision comes after a controversy surrounding the disclosure of Nigel Farage’s banking arrangements, which led to questions about the bank’s handling of customer accounts based on their opinions. Despite her achievements in restoring the bank’s financial stability and profitability, Dame Alison’s tenure was marred by this incident.

A Distinguished Career Cut Short

Dame Alison Rose, who had been with NatWest for her entire career, joined the bank as a graduate trainee and worked her way up to become the chief executive in November 2019. During her time at the helm, NatWest’s share price rose by nearly 18%, outperforming its peers in the sector. She also focused on simplifying the bank’s operations and reducing its cost base, leading to improved financial performance.

Under Dame Alison’s leadership, NatWest’s core tier one capital ratio, a measure of its financial strength, reached its highest level since the financial crisis. The bank also saw a significant improvement in profitability, with a rise in return on equity. Additionally, she successfully navigated the challenges posed by the pandemic, supporting small business customers and maintaining the bank’s reputation.

The Challenges of Finding a New CEO

With Dame Alison’s departure, NatWest now faces the challenge of finding a new chief executive. The role comes with immense pressure and personal reputational risk, as well as intense media and regulatory scrutiny. The complexity of modern banking operations and the risk of IT failures further add to the challenges faced by banking chief executives.

Furthermore, the pool of international talent available for such roles is limited, as UK banks are unable to offer salaries comparable to those in the United States. This makes it even more crucial for NatWest to find a suitable successor to maintain stability and continuity in leadership.

The Future Focus of NatWest

As NatWest searches for a new CEO, the focus is expected to shift towards core banking activities, such as taking deposits and lending money. Initiatives introduced by Dame Alison, such as reducing the bank’s exposure to fossil fuels and promoting diversity, may be downplayed in favor of a more traditional banking approach.

While Dame Alison’s efforts to address environmental and social issues were commendable, they faced criticism from those who believe banks should focus solely on their core functions. The new CEO, likely to be Paul Thwaite, will have to navigate these challenges while also dealing with ongoing investigations into the disclosure of Nigel Farage’s banking arrangements.

In the coming months, NatWest will need to strike a balance between addressing societal concerns and meeting the expectations of its customers and shareholders. The bank’s future success will depend on its ability to adapt to changing demands while maintaining its financial stability and profitability.