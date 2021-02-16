2022 Porsche 911 GT3 unveiled with 502 hp, manual available

Since the 992 generation of the Porsche 911 made its debut at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the track-focused GT3. Porsche finally delivered the goods on Tuesday, revealing the car completely and confirming all specifications.

The 992 911 GT3 follows a familiar formula of naturally aspirated power, lightweight materials and high downforce. Also like previous generations, the new car is also closely aligned with the latest 911 GT3 Cup race car.

The engine is a 4.0-liter flat-6 with natural aspiration, shared with the Cup racer. Here, it generates a peak of 502 hp and 346 pound-feet of torque, and it willingly spins at 9,000 rpm. It also offers a sharp throttle response thanks to six independent throttle bodies, according to Porsche. The engine also has dry sump lubrication, but ignores electronically controlled assemblies, as these are not worth the added weight.

Speaking of weight, the curb can weigh up to 3,152 pounds, said Andreas Preuninger, responsible for the development of Porsche’s GT cars. It is almost the same as the previous model, which is impressive, given that the new car has grown in size.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3

To reduce weight, engineers replaced more metal parts with lighter carbon fiber reinforced plastic, including the hood, rear cover and rear wing. As expected, the rear wing has swan neck supports. When riding on the upper wing surface, there is more surface area at the bottom of the wing and, as a result, more downward force. It is a design taken directly from motorsport, although we are sure that not everyone will be satisfied. Don’t worry one Model GT3 Touring minus the wing is also arriving.

More aerodynamic features are found on the front panel, which has an adjustable spoiler and diffuser that can be configured in stages for use on the treadmill. The rear wing is also adjustable. As a result, the aerodynamics of the GT3 can be switched between a street configuration and a performance configuration. The latter increases downforce by up to 150% over the outgoing GT3, and even the street configuration generates about 50% more downforce than before.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3

Buyers will be able to choose between a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (note, not an 8-speed as in other 992 911s). Those who are dissatisfied with the Braun’s electric shaver-like gear selector knot, more for pedestrians, will be pleased to know that a suitable shift lever will be placed on the center console for GT3s equipped with a double clutch. 7-speed is the fastest option, helping the car accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.2 seconds. The maximum speed is 197 mph. Porsche also achieved a Nürburgring lap time of 6: 59.927, which is 17 seconds faster than the 991 GT3 and only a few seconds slower than the 991 GT3 RS.

For the first time in the history of the 911 GT3, there is a double-triangle front axle. It is a completely new configuration compared to the previous car and also features the GT3 Cup racer. Benefits include better steering precision and cornering stability. As for the multi-link rear suspension, no part is shared with the other 911 models on sale today, according to Preuninger.

READ Left out of the COVID-19 salary increase, nurses from the ER in Manitoba say they feel abandoned by the province, the union 2022 Porsche 911 GT3

The central locking wheels are larger than before, with 20s in the front and 21s in the rear. The staggered configuration of the Michelin tire features 315s at the rear and 255s at the front. Cup R tires facing the track will be an option, according to Preuninger. Standard iron brake rotors are also larger than before, measuring 408 millimeters on the front axle, or 28 mm more than before. Carbon ceramic rotors measuring 410 mm at the front are available.

The new 911 GT3 arrives as a 2022 model. It arrives at dealerships in the fall and pricing information will be announced closer to that date. Also under construction is the aforementioned GT3 Touring, as well as the more hardcore GT3 RS.