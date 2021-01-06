1,001 COVID-19 cases confirmed so far on Island Health; BC extended state of emergency

Vancouver Island recorded its 1,000th confirmed case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, when British Columbia again extended its state of emergency in response to the pandemic.

The Ministry of Public Security says in a press release that the extension until January 19 will allow authorities to use the powers provided for in the Emergency Program Law.

Prime Minister John Horgan says in the statement that there is hope that the provincial immunization program is underway, but it is too early to ease restrictions on the pandemic that claimed 954 lives in BC

A joint statement by Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, on Tuesday, says there were eight more deaths along with 428 new cases of COVID-19 across the province.

He says more than 28,000 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine so far in BC

Nine of the new confirmed cases occurred in the Ilha de Saúde region, which has 122 active cases and eight people hospitalized with COVID-19. To date, there have been 1,001 confirmed cases in the region.

Elsewhere in British Columbia, the Interior Health authority reported 25 more cases related to the Big White Ski Resort in Kelowna, where 136 cases have been confirmed so far.

The official said in a press release that 27 infections are active and 109 people have recovered since the cluster was identified last month.

Eighty-eight of the cases are from people who live on the mountain and Saúde do Interior said that most of the dissemination was related to meetings in shared housing.

According to the report, the risk remains low for families and individuals who follow so-called domestic bubbles and practice physical detachment during visits.

Interior Health also warns of the increased activity of COVID-19 in the Revelstoke area, with 29 new cases identified in the past two weeks.

The official says the cumulative total in the area is now “over 85 cases” since the start of the pandemic, up from 50 in early December.

The weekly case numbers in Revelstoke are higher than in many other areas of BC on a per capita basis, he said in a press release released on Tuesday.

Because there is no specific source for new cases, the official says it is important for everyone to follow public health standards and get tested at the first sign of symptoms.

Interior Health previously warned of a “community grouping” of COVID-19 in Revelstoke in late November, which involved 46 cases on December 1.

In Vancouver, an outbreak of COVID-19 was reported at the heart center at St. Paul’s Hospital after patients tested positive.

Vancouver Coastal Health says the facility is closed to new admissions and only end-of-life visits are allowed, while the rest of the hospital remains open.