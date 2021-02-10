1 dead, more than 30 injured in accident with several vehicles on the Coquihalla highway

One person died and more than 30 were injured after an accident involving several vehicles on the Coquihalla Highway, east of Hope, BC

The RCMP said the collision happened shortly after 9:30 am PT, about five kilometers north of the Highway 3 diversion.

Thirteen ambulances, three air ambulances and several patient transport buses responded to find about 34 people who needed help, according to BC’s Emergency Health Services. Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition, three people were taken by ambulance to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The rest of the patients who had non-life-threatening injuries were treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to a heating station in Hope, according to Emergency Health Services.

The investigation is still in its early stages, but the RCMP said in a statement that it appears that road and weather conditions may have contributed to the fatal accident.

The Coquihalla Highway is a mountain pass that connects the interior of the continent to the interior. The weather on the highway is extremely cold and snowy on Wednesday, with a leak warning in the Arctic. The warning means that the icy inland air is blowing west and over the highway.

Temperatures were well below freezing at the time of the fall, appearing as low as -17 C in cold wind.

The Transport Ministry said on Wednesday that officials were walking through the line of cars stuck on the closed road to keep drivers informed. The ministry was also providing a bus to transport children and other vulnerable passengers to Hope, so that they would not have to sit in the car in the cold.

Highway 5 towards the north is closed at the junction with highway 3. Drivers must postpone their travel plans or take alternative routes, the RCMP said.

Anyone with control panel information or video should call RCMP’s Fraser Valley Traffic Services at 604-702-4039.